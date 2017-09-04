Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 update: Wrestler Geeta Phogat gets eliminated

It turned out to be 'Torture Week' Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 this week. Host Rohit Shetty tortured the contestants once again but challenging them to face their fears.

Team of Karan and Lopa; Hina and Shantanu had to face electric current test. Where one person was made to sit on the electric chair while the other one had to do the task. They had to move a rod through an iron zig zag bar. Every time rod touched the bar, the person sitting on the chair got an electric current.

Verdict: Karan and Lopa took 3 mins 20 secs to complete the stunt and were awarded the fear funda.

Teams of Geeta and Monica, Karan and Lopa were put to test in honey bee stunt. The stunt was about one person being tied with rope. Another one had to find keys to open the lock that was tied along with the rope. What about the bees? Honeybees were around in that box which had the keys and around 6000 bees were on the person who was tied to the rope. Unlike every season, this time, the khiladis were not allowed to wear a body suit. And that was quite a task. Geeta gets stung by bees and given up on the task. However, Lopa and Karan complete the stunt.

Verdict: Geeta got stung by bees and doesn't finish the task. However, Lopa and Karan completed the stunt. The wrestler also got eliminated after this task. Leaving her fans disappointed.

.@geeta_phogat finds 5 objects too but gets the fear fanda as she gave up during the task. #TortureOnKKK8 pic.twitter.com/xNYBo0bPhC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 2, 2017

KKK8 audience complaint that she is a national level athlete and shouldn't have gone so soon.