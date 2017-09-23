Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Shantanu Maheshwari beats Hina Khan and Ravi Dubey to win the reality show

Desi version of Fear Factor, better known as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 is in its final leg and with Hina Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari and Ravi Dubey entering the top 3 a lot of speculations are rife about who will be the winner. Television hottie Nia Sharma had become the first contestant to reach the finale last week but she couldn't make it to the final 3 contestants.

Now, if recent reports are to be believed then the finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has already been shot and the winner is none other than Shantanu Maheshwari. The news may come as a shocker to the fans of Hina Khan as earlier, some reports claimed that she will emerge victorious in the TV reality show.

A report on SpotboyE states sources as informing them that Shantanu has taken the trophy of KKK 8 home. The report also adds that the team of host Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Golmaal Again will be seen gracing the finale episode of the show.

Meanwhile Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has had a super successful run as it mostly managed to maintain the top slot as per the BARC ratings and stood second only last week to Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

Meanwhile, it almost stands confirmed that Shantanu has emerged as the winner of KKK 8. Let's wait for the finale episode to air and clear the doubts of the fans.