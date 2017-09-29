Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan's show gets its FIRST Crorepati!

Finally, Amitabh Bachchan hosted popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has got its very first crorepati in Jamshedpur resident Anamika Majumdar. KBC 9 gets its first crorepati after about a month of its premiere on Indian Television.

Anamika is a social worker and is married with two kids. After winning the prize money, Anamika revealed that she would like to invest it in her NGO called faith In India - Female Aura, which works for the upliftment of rural areas of Jharkhand.

A BollywoodLife report suggests that the episode was shot last night at Goregaon situated Filmcity sets. Badminton champion PV Sindhu also shot for her portions with Amitabh Bachchan along with Anamika. Sindhu made quite a lot of interesting revelations and even gave some delicious Hyderabadi Biryani to Big B.

Reportedly, Anamika had qualified for the Rs 7 crore question but she decided to quit instead of risking the prize money of Rs 1 crore. Before her, it was the contestant Brijesh Chaudhary who had quite the show after winning the prize money of Rs 50 lakh.