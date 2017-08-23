'Kaun Banega Crorepati 9': 7 Highlights of Amitabh Bachchan's #KBC9 that'll make you restless for the show

Amitabh Bachchan has become synonymous with the popular Television reality game show Kaun Banega Croepati (KBC). Now, Big B is all set to be back on Indian TV with season 9 of the show and there's a lot in store for the audience and fans of KBC. At the press con of the show launch, Big B looks back on his very first day on the sets of the show and admits that it was "frightening". He goes on to add that KBC has not only been a life changing experience not only for its contestants but also for him on a personal level.

The show is based on the format of the popular International game show, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?. As the journey of the show completes 17 years, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is all set to give the common man a chance to test his knowledge and be rewarded for the same. KBC 9 will begin airing from August 28 at 9 pm on Sony TV.

Here are the 7 highlights of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 which make it extra special:

1) The tag line of KBC 9 is "Ab jawaab dene ka waqt aa gaya" which implies that it's now or never. The makers of the show also aim to resonate this year's theme with the current generation and make it more entertaining for them.

2) Kaun Banega Crorepati will be a very crisp and short season comprising of about 30 to 35 episodes spanning over 6 weeks. This has been done to make it extremely rigorous and competitive for the participants. The makers have also revealed that they plan to make KBC an annual show and have promised to come back with a fresh season every year.

3) KBC 9 will also give a chance to the viewers to play along with the contestants on the show, through Jio TV, as the episode goes on air. They will be able to see the question as it is asked to the contestant on the episode, on their Jio TV screens along with the four options to choose their answer from. This feature has been introduced to make the show more engaging and inclusive.

4) A new feature/lifeline called Jodidaar has been added to the already existing ones. This feature will enable the contestant to tag along a friend or partner to KBC 9, who can help him with answers during the various stages on the show.

5) The 'Phone A Friend' lifeline has been changed to 'Video Call A Friend' keeping it in line with the latest technological developments in the field of telephonic conversations. Now, the participants will be able to make video calls to their friends and see them as well, when they take this lifeline.

6) The prize money in season 9 of KBC has been raised to a whopping Rs 7 crore. If a contestant manages to clear the level of winning Rs 1 crore, the next question directly takes him/her to the Rs 7 crore question. This obviously puts a lot of pressure on the contestant but at the same time, it also challenges their knowledge and intellect and rewards them for the same if they manage to give the correct answer. (PS: All taxes will be applicable on the prize money as per the rules of the Govt of India.)

7) The celebrity guests will not be seen promoting their films on KBC 9. The makers feel there are already a number of shows on the channel which cater to that aspect and they would want to protect the sanctity of the game show. However, it doesn't mean that viewers won't get to see any celebs on the show. Celebrities will be seen accompanying some contestant as a Jodidaar or playing the game in order to raise funds for a social cause.

In the end, here's a spoiler for the first episode of KBC 9. The episode on August 28 will have a montage of all the special moments and highlights of the 17 years of KBC with Big B. So, be ready to relive the journey and embark upon a new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati this Monday.