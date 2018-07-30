Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Barun Sobti finalised to play Mr Bajaj opposite Erica Fernandes?

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is creating quite a stir on the internet. A lot has been reported about the reboot version of the show, but not all the information doing rounds is to be believed. But every piece of information- speculation or confirmation, gets fans on social media super excited nevertheless.

One such rumour that's doing the rounds these days is that handome Barun Sobti is in talks with Ekta Kapoor to essay the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the reboot, which was originally played by actor Ronit Roy.

Even though speculations about Parth Samthaan playing Anurag Basu and Hina Khan playing Komolika have almost been confirmed, we hope that Barun's entry into the show doesn't just remain a conjecture and forms into something concrete.

Also, isn't Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor perfect for the role? We think that Barun Sobti has all the right traits for this role and probably one of the only actors we can see who fits in Ronit's shoes.

At the moment, we are still waiting for a confirmation on all the roles except for Prerna's, which shall be played by Erica Fernandes. Ekta Kapoor introduced the damsel as the new age Prerna in the first promo of the show recently, which is reported to go on air from August 2018.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay was everyone's favourite and saw Shweta Tiwari (original Prerna) and Cezanne Khan (original Anurag Basu) as the lead pair. Their onscreen chemistry was a hit, and it wouldn't be wrong if fans are expecting that kind of chemistry from the actors who will be a part of season two of the show.