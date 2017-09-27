Karan Tacker hosts an award show in aid of acid attack survivors in Dubai

Karan Tacker recently hosted the Stardust Bollywood Awards in aid pf acid attack survivors in Dubai. Karan hosted this event amidst achievers like Sanya Mirza, Pankaj Advani, Smrithi Mandhana, etc. B-Town biggies like Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi amongst others co-hosted the event alongside Karan. The event felicitated achievers and rose awareness about acid attacks.

Talking about his experience, Karan said, “When I was approached if I could host this, even without looking at my dates or any other factor, I jumped at the opportunity of meeting and being around such achievers. They are a true inspiration to all of us and I believe this is my way of showing my admiration and support towards them. Seeing such inspirational people only motivates me to do better and give more to the people through my vocation.”

This isn’t the first time Karan has chosen to associate himself with such value driven events and causes. Karan has previously launched America’s first ever Diwali postal stamp in New York at Times Square, and hosted the green carpet at the IIFA Awards. Besides this, he has hosted and appeared on numerous TV shows such as Nach Baliye, Halla Bol, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, The Voice India, and Rang Badalti Odhani.