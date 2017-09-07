Kapil Sharma reveals the real reason for 'The Kapil Sharma Show' going off air!

Kapil Sharma's life is no less dramatic than an Indian soap opera. Fights with his colleagues, tantrums on the sets and even cancelling shoots with biggest Bollywood stars...there are zillion rumours floating around him before the show went off air. Recently, Sony Entertainment Television decided to take The Kapil Sharma Show off air and released an official statement saying, " We have mutually agreed to take a short break. Once Kapil has recovered completely, we will start shooting again." Till then re-runs of the show are being played at an earlier time slot over the weekend.

The funnyman has finally broke his silence about his health problem and why the show went off air. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Kapil confessed for working non-stop for a decade and how it affected his health. He said, "I am currently in Bangalore undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. I needed to repair my body to make a great and healthy comeback. I am hoping to be back in Mumbai by September-end. Most of what has been written about me lately is rubbish. I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up. After ignoring my health all these years, I am focussing on it now."

Embarrassed about cancelling shoots due to poor health, Kapil himself decided to take this sabbatical this time " I could not afford to cancel another episode so I called them and requested that I wanted to take a break. They readily agreed. They have been really supportive. I will complete my medical course and start promoting my film before returning to the show."

The Kapil Sharma Show will have to wait. The funnyman returns to Mumbai in mid-September, just weeks before his film production 'Firangi' hits theatres. Comedian's second film is all set to be released on November 10. Kapil Sharma's first film was 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', helmed by Abbas Mustan, while Firangi has been directed by Kapil's long time friend Rajiv Dhingra. Reportedly, Kapil Sharma plays the character of a local boy who falls for an NRI girl. Monica Gill plays his love interest in the film, while Ishita Dutta also plays a significant part in the movie. Kapil had to lose a lot of weight to look his part in the film.