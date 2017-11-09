Kapil Sharma hints at a reunion with Sunil Grover for a brand new show

Fit as a fiddle now, Kapil Sharma is back to work with a bang. In midst of promoting his second film, 'Firangi', this funnyman is also on the road to revive his comedy show on TV.

According to Mid-day report Kapil is ready to let bygones be bygones and wants to reunite with his partner-in-crime Sunil Grover. The actor said, Sunil and I haven't met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board."

The two talented people not only shared limelight on The Kapil Sharma show but also their infamous mid-air fight also got them under scrutiny.Kapil didn't shy away from accepting that the past has affected their relationship to some extent. He said, "When he had left the show earlier [to pursue his own show, Mad In India], I had dissuaded him from leaving us. This time too, I was sad that our issue had become so big that it had started affecting our friendship. I tried explaining to him that everyone makes mistakes and I too had committed one. But he wouldn't have any of it."

Not just the new phase of their friendship, Kapil even said a new show is on the cards after the channel decided to take The Kapil Sharma Show off air. Sharma said,"The channel officials didn't ask me to go off air. It was a mutual decision between us as I thought we needed to take a break. Also, I felt a lot was written on the controversy that happened."

And we are sure fans are ready to embrace Kapil Sharma 2.0. with love.