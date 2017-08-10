Kamya Punjabi's heartfelt note for Pratyusha Banerjee on her 26th birth anniversary will move you to tears

Pratyusha Banerjee, who shot to fame by playing the central role of Anandi in popular TV soap Balika Vadhu, committed suicide by hanging herself at her Goregaon residence in Mumabi last year. The news of her suicide left the entire nation in shock. Show would have turned 26 had she been alive. Pratyusha's friend and fellow Bigg Boss participant Kamya Punjabi took to her Instagram account and posted an emotional note for her.

It was Kamya who was in the limelight soon after Pratyusha's sad demise, when Pratyusha's parents filed a case against her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh, for mental and physical harassment. She even released a short film this year, which was based on Pratyusha's relatiobnship with Rahul. Later Rahul obtained a stay order against it.

In her Instagram post, Kamya wrote, "Tu kehti thi na jab nahi rahungi toh zyada yaad karoge. Kuchh log hokar bhi woh ehsaas nahi dila paate jo tera na hokar bhi mere sath hai. Pata nahi kya rishta tha aur hai ki abhi bhi apni maangi hui dua mein teri salaamati maangti hu......HAppy birthday my chhotu"

Check out her post here: