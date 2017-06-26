Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil goes on air, here's what happened in the first episode!

The Tamil version of popular Television reality show Bigg Boss went on air this Sinday. Bigg Boss Tamil is being hosted by Kamal Haasan. This is the first time that the actor is seen as a host on TV.

Kamal Haasan makes his debut on Television with the show. The actor had unveiled its trailer a few days back and his fans went into a frenzy of sorts on social media.

However, contrary to expectations, the debut episode of Bigg Boss Tamil that aired on Sunday got mixed response on social media. One reason for this could be that the first episode was all about introductions and instructions.

The episode began with the entry of the participants and it came to an end with the host Kamal Haasan's entry inside the house. The contestants were given the set of rules that they need to abide by in order to stay in the house and in the competition.

In his interview with NDTV, Kamal had spoken about being a host on TV for the first time. "When Vijay TV approached me to play host, I funnily quipped, who better than me right. All my life I have been under constant watch and I have been judged on whatever I have done, public or private. But now roles are reversed as I would stand with the audiences and watch these celebrities in the house survive this ordeal,” he had stated.

After the initial mild response, we hope that the challenging tasks in the upcoming episodes will be able to engage the viewers. Watch this space...