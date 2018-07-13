Trending#

Kalki Koechlin to play mahadaayan in a TV show?

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin

Updated: Jul 13, 2018, 06:20 AM IST

An upcoming supernatural TV show, Nazar, revolves around daayans, for which Bhojpuri actress and Bigg Boss fame Monalisa has been finalised.

However, the makers are looking for a Bollywood actress to kickstart the series and are keen on getting Kalki Koechlin. Says a source, “Kalki played one of the lead roles in the film Ek Thi Daayan. So, the makers feel it will be apt to begin the serial with her. They want her to play the mahadaayan, who rules their world. It is a five-minute cameo and they are already in talks with her.”

