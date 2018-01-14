Just before 'Bigg Boss 11' finale, Vikas Gupta's pic with bikini clad Sara Ali Khan goes viral on social media!

The day for which the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 and their fans have been waiting for since the past 3 months, is finally here. It's the grand finale day of Bigg Boss 11 and the top three contestants are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Puneesh Sharma, the fourth finalist had already been evicted from the show, as per reports earlier this morning.

Sometime back, DNA informed you that after Puneesh, TV producer Vikas Gupta has also been eliminated from the race to win the Bigg Boss 11 winner's title. But this throwback picture of Vikas, with a bikini clad Sara Ali Khan has been doing the rounds on social media since morning.

The said picture was apparently first shared by Vikas himself, last year. The duo may have happened to bump into each other at a spa or the swimming pool. Back then, Sara was still a budding actress and had not even signed her first film. Reportedly, the picture had gone viral within minutes of being uploaded by Vikas who later on deleted the post.

Now, hours before the grand finale of Boss Boss 11 begins, Vikas's picture with Sara has once again emerged online and has been doing the rounds on social media once again.

While Vikas is out of the race, it's now a fight between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. The voting lines have already been closed yesterday and the vote count is also in. The winner will be announced in the grand finale to be aired tonight. Watch this space for all the updates....