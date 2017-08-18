It's a girl! Pooja Sharma aka Poorvi from 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' becomes a proud mom!

Television actress Pooja Sharma, who known for portraying her character of Poorvi in popular TV soap Diya Aur Baati Hum is now a proud mother to a baby girl. She welcomed the new member of her family on August 16 in Mumbai.

Pooja had married the director Pushkar Pandit in 2016 and the duo has now been blessed with their first child. Pooja delivered the baby girl on Wednesday. She had shared the news of her pregnancy with her fans on social media, earlier this year in April.

Pooja had posted a picture of herself with her husband, flaunting her baby bump. She captioned it writing, "Finally we can reveal why we have not been posting that many pictures lately ;) It's probably the biggest moment of our lives and we are extremely excited to announce that our bundle of joy will be arriving pretty soon :) #preggers #pregnancyanouncement #blessed #grateful"

Congratulations to the couple!