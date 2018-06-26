Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta just poked fun at Hina Khan and she didn't even realize it - Check out Tweet

After breaking the internet with her latest photoshoot and bikini pictures, Hina Khan is now making headlines for her impromptu dance performance with Ishqbaaz actor Nakuul Mehta, at the recently held Zee Gold Awards 2018.

The two broke into a small dance performance on 'Aao Na Gale Lag Jaao Na' when host Nakuul called her upon the stage to collect the award for Most Stylish Diva 2018. It instantly became the highlight of the night with Hina guiding Nakuul with some of the moves. Not only were they both looking absolutely hot in each other's company but their moves were also quite sensuous.

Here's the video -

A post shared by Hinakhan (@realhinakhann) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:37am PDT

The video ofcourse went viral within minutes and Nakuul just couldn't resist exhibiting his humorous side. He took this opportunity to subtly poke fun at his friend Hina and it has defintely left us in splits. Not only did he take a dig at her snobbish attitude but also told the audience in his own quirky way how her focus was just on herself throughout the performace.

Check out his tweet right here -

Me: Hina, you are flexible Hina: don't drop me. Me: whaata pout Hina: don't drop me. Me: I do this for a living ;-) Hina: Aah! Good looking Valet. Gaadi laaao@eyehinakhan @ZeeTV #GoldAwards2018 https://t.co/KhLSjsz9ap — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 24, 2018

Hina replied to this with laughing emoticons. We are sure she missed the joke!