Is The Kapil Sharma Show coming to an end? Kiku Sharda clears the air

With just a weekend gone by with Sony TV airing old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show considering the actor is unwell, reports of the show coming to an end have started doing the rounds.

Buzz is that Sony TV has not renewed Kapil Sharma's contract since the funnyman hasn't been keeping well and show's ratings are also going down. The channel has another reality show ready to replace it too. The first season of Super Dance did well on the small screen and the channel is hoping to recreate the magic with its encore too. The rumours of trouble in paradise intensified the Kapil Sharma Show had to cancel shoots with Jab Harry Met Sejal cast and even Mubarakan team recently.

But BollywoodLife got in touch with Kapil Sharma's co-star Kiku Sharda and he cleared the air. Kiku who has been a part of the show for the longest time now. He stood by Kapil in his journey from Comedy Night with Kapil to The Kapil Sharma Show. Kiku said, " Kapil's absence due to ill health has fanned stupid speculations. I don't want to comment and worry fans all this further. We have started shooting for the coming weekend." When asked about if the funnyman is suffering from depression as reported by some news agencies, Kiku slammed these rumours and said, " Total rubbish, people are saying anything they feel like. "

Kapil Sharma's sister also told a leading website that the funnyman is stressing about low TRPs. The Kapil Sharma Show has slipped to number 14 on the TRP charts this week and other reality shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and Dance Plus 3 have moved ahead of him. But we suggest that Kapil should follow the old saying 'Health is Wealth' and bounce back healthy and hearty and entertain fans like always.