Iqbal Khan and Maniesh Paul may be poles apart but are the best of friends

They are as different as chalk and cheese —One is talkative and friendly, the other is quiet and doesn’t like to make friends! One is a party animal, the other loathes attending a bash. One loves to go clubbing, the other wonders why anyone goes to a club! And, yet these two are the best of friends for the last 12 years. We are talking about Maniesh Paul and Iqbal Khan, TV’s two popular stars.

Jab they met

The duo first met on the sets of a serial, Chhoona Hai Aasmaan, in which Iqbal played the lead role and Maniesh was a newbie with a small role. “It was the fourth day of my shoot and somebody introduced me to Maniesh saying he was now a part of the show. Earlier, an actor called Ganesh was playing his role, but I was told he quit. This was my second show after Kaisa Yeh Pyaar Hai and I was finicky. I was involved in everything, and I was upset that Ganesh, who had prepared for the role had quit. So, I gave Maniesh a dirty look,” recalls Iqbal. Maniesh, on his part, remembers Iqbal as this quiet guy who kept to himself. “On the sets, he would stay away from everyone, eat in his room alone. I was the only one who would go to his room and say chal waha baithte hain and slowly we struck a chord.”

The Delhi connect

While Maniesh hails from Delhi, Iqbal has studied in the Capital. Says Maniesh, “I was humming an old Punjabi song of Babbu Maan, which not many people know. After I sang the first line, Iqbal hummed the second line. I was shocked! I asked him how he knew the song and he told me about having studied in Delhi.” That set the ball rolling with the two chatting about their favourite places in Delhi and common friends. “Both of us became nostalgic about Green Park, Hauz Khaus, chai, jalebis, etc. We then bonded over workouts. I wasn’t much into it, but Iqbal told me about different types of workout, which body parts to focus on... and even I became a fitness freak like him,” smiles Maniesh.

Wives are friends, too

Both Maniesh and Iqbal were already married when they met and it wasn’t long before their wives also became friends. “I remember when my wife (Sanyukta) and I went to his house for the first time, his wife (Sneha) said, we were the first set of friends to visit them! She said, Iqbal doesn’t have too many friends, nor does he like to make friends, yeh apne mein hi busy rehta hai. He is shy,” he reveals. Agrees Iqbal, “I am a difficult person when it comes to friendship. I don’t take it lightly. Maniesh is a real friend, somebody I can count on.” Now, often Sneha and Sanyukta gang up against Iqbal and Maniesh. “Whenever we meet, Iqbal and I are talking about workout, protein shakes and the numbers of meals we should have. Our wives get annoyed. In an argument when we realise we are in the wrong, we tell them, ‘Bas ye aisa hi hai’, which means no further discussion and that irritates them more,” shares Maniesh.

Party abhi baaki hai!

The only two parties Iqbal attends in a year are Maniesh’s birthday bash and Sanyukta’s. “It’s true. We have to drag Iqbal to go anywhere,” laughs Maniesh. He cites an instance when he saw Iqbal dancing for the first time at one of his (Maniesh) birthday bashes, “For a minute, everything stopped for me. I went to Iqbal and told him ‘Dude, you realise you are dancing?’ and he said, ‘It’s your birthday party and I am going to have fun’.” This year, Iqbal was away for a shoot on Maniesh’s birthday (August 3), but the latter plans to host a separate party for Iqbal and his wife, in any case.

Through ups and downs

When Maniesh and Iqbal became friends, the latter was big on TV and the former was just starting out. Now, Maniesh has become a huge star. “I always thought he would make it big. He had talent and was great at mimicry. He is a funny guy. With him, what you see, is what you get, but I am sure even he didn’t think, itna bada ho jayega,” says Iqbal proudly. Maniesh is equally appreciative of his dost. “Iqbal was and is still a big star, but he has never let it overshadow our friendship. When we used to go out for dinner and lunch, people would hound him for pictures, but he remained down-to- earth. Work has never come between our friendship,” he says. Iqbal adds that there is no formality between them. “Every time Maniesh has shifted houses I have gone and personally lifted stuff. We are each other’s emergency contacts,” he shares.

Reuniting on screen?

While Maniesh stays away from fiction, Iqbal doesn’t do reality shows — except for Khatron Ke Khiladi last year. “I am waiting for the day when I host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Iqbal is a contestant! We could come together for a film also; it will be fun,” signs off Maniesh.