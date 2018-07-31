When Sita met Sita! Debina Bonnerjee poses with original Ramayan’s 'Sita' Deepika Topiwala

Until a few years ago, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was considered Indian television's best show.The '80s Ramayan had taken over other daily soaps and was watched by over 650 million people across the world. The protagonists of the show, Arun Govil (Ram) and Deepika Topiwala (Sita), who attained God-like status in real life are still remembered for their divine portrayals.

But after so many years, why are we taking you down the memory lane and talking about the epic saga? Because Sita from Ramanand's Ramanyan recently met actress Debina Bonnerjee, who too played Sita in the new adaptation.

Excited about her meeting with Deepika, Bonnerjee took to her official Instagram account to share the photo. "When Sita meets Sita. How I savoured this moment of meeting you. My first work Ramayana was on the foundation of seeing your DVDs, understanding, forming knowledge. Legend. Lots of love," her post read.

Deepika Chikhalia still looks graceful and radiant like before and we are so pleased to see her after so many years! Deepika who has starred in some films too, is married to Hemant Topiwala and has two beautiful daughters.

Produced by Subhash Sagar, Ramanand Sagar, and Prem Sagar, Ramayan was directed by Ramanand, Anand Sagar and Moti Sagar. Since Valmiki's holy text of Ramayan revolves around a story that explains how good always prevails over evil, it has had several adaptation ever since it was first televised on August 28, 1989.