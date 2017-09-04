In Pics: Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev's exotic Sri Lankan vacation with girlfriend Mugdha Godse

Rahul Dev is also popular in South Indian cinema for playing the 'bad guy'

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev, who was recently seen in Bollywood film Mubarakan, is currently chilling with his girlfriend Mugdha Godse in Sri Lanka. The pictures of their vacation have taken the social media by storm.

The duo shared several pics from their vacation on their Instagram accounts. Going by the pictures, both Rahul and Mugdha seem to be having a gala time on their holiday.

While Rahul is also popular down south after playing several negative characters in south movies, Mugdha is a successful model who made her Bollywood debut as an actress with Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion. Both Rahul and Mugdha have been dating for quite sometime now.

Beautiful location divine vibe #srilanka #friendswedding #beaituful #be A post shared by MugdhaVeiraGodse (@mugdhagodse) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:42am PDT

Fun times in this beautiful mango color... #srilanka #tangalli #friendswedding beautiful earrings by @bellezajewels and ring & kada by @rianajewellery stunning mango attire by @tamannapunjabikapoor A post shared by MugdhaVeiraGodse (@mugdhagodse) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

A post shared by MugdhaVeiraGodse (@mugdhagodse) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Life is good... #travel #together #sunshine #skies #palms A post shared by Rahul Dev (@rahuldevofficial) on Aug 30, 2017 at 6:30am PDT