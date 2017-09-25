In Pics: Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu from 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' slays it in these sizzling pics

The TV actress is turning up the heat on social media one pic after another...

One of Indian Television's most sanskaari bahus Devoleena Bhattacharjee, popularly known for portrayal of her character Gopi Bhau in TV soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has been slaying it on social media with her stunning pictues. Looks like the TV actress recently got a photoshoot done and the pics are absolutely gorgeous.

Devoleena can be seen in a never before seen avatar in the pictures. The actress has shed her shy and sanskaari image and has gone bold for the photoshoot.

A report on IndianExpress quoted the actress as saying, "It just happened. There were no plans and all of a sudden I decided to get a photoshoot and though I was a bit nervous it was beautifully pulled off.”

Talking about breaking her image of a sanskaari bahu on Television, the actress further told the portal, "Why do I need to break the image, it can survive in its own way. Gopi is a fictional character and I was extremely lucky to play it. But in reality, I am Devoleena and I like being me.”

Check out some of the pictures right here:

