In Pics: Check out these inside pictures of the 'Bigg Boss 11' house, minutes before its premiere

Barely an hour is left for the First Day First Show of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 to go on air...

Bigg Boss is BACK with its season 11 as well as its beloved host Salman Khan. The 11th season of the controversial reality show premieres tonight at 9 pm on the channel Colors.

Much like the previous season, this time too the celebrities will be seen competing along with the commoners on the show.This time, the theme of the show is padosis or neighbours.

Just like every year, this time around too, the glass walled house has undergone a major transformation and need we say, it looks breathtakingly beautiful from the looks of it. With barely an hour left for the show to hit the TV screens, we bring to you these inside pictures of the Bigg Boss house for season 11 but before checking out the pics, let's take a look at what's new and hatke this time around.

Bigg Boss is set for another extraordinary season. The Padosis are all set to take over television screens as 18 contestants, some celebrity and some commoners, charge towards their new home for the next few weeks. The opulent property covering 19400 sq. ft. set in Lonavala will include some elements that highlight the fun that’s in store for the contestants during their action-packed journey. Designed by aesthetic genius Omung Kumar, the house is filled with larger-than-life elements, 90 cameras and hidden nuances that will keep the contestants engaged till their last day.Much before the contestants step into the infamous Bigg Boss house, here’s sneak peek into what’s in store!

Check out the pictures right here:

Welcome to the world of Pop-Art!

With the first look of the house, one breathes in vibrant and bright colors, offset to contrasting monotones. Bringing alive the theme of pop-art, various elements in the house are designed with the vintage comic-themed images.

Topsy-turvy!

Things aren’t always pretty the right side up and the Bigg Boss House is a true testament of that fact. Going against the rules of Vaastu, elements are placed in a manner that defy and oppose the very core of that ideology. Couches are specially designed to look as though stuck in imbalance, and a telephone booth has been turned on its side adding another sofa to the expansive space.

It’s Abstract!

Buttons are normally sown onto clothes, pencils used to write and number plates put on cars – But not in the Bigg Boss House, where walls are covered in large colorful buttons; pencils forms a photo-frame and number plates make for a table top.

Round-table conference

For 10 seasons, contestants had to communicate, rather awkwardly, while seated on a rectangle dinner table. But this year, contestants can have their own round table conferences as an angels floats above them, watching their every move.

Fight-Fight-Fight!

What better place to show your physical strength than an actual ‘akhaada’ built right in the middle of the living space! Whatever be the reason for this, the akhaada is bound to see serious fights never witnessed before in the history on Bigg boss.

Ecofriendly Bathrooms

While numerous friendships make or even break in the bathrooms of Bigg Boss, this year will be all about ‘Jungle Me Mangal’ as every corner is covered in green! Yes, with grass on the walls and the doors, one gets a feeling of relieving themselves in the palms of Mother-Nature.

The world is watching!

Taking the logo of Bigg Boss to a new realm, the confession room is designed in a manner that brings alive the true sense of the show. Covered in pop-art themed eyes, the room signifies that while Bigg Boss himself has his eyes on you, so does the world!

Fear the Kalkothari

The most interested elements this year though, would be a newer version of the much feared ‘jail.’ This season the contestants are going to think ‘gyara’ times before breaking any rule because there is an underground prison built on one side of the lawn area; with no fans and an accompanying Indian-loo!

The Padosi house

Bringing alive the essence of the theme ‘padosi’, there is a separate house built in which our contestants will be staying as neighbors You may have wondered how the theme ‘neighborhood’ has been incorporated in the house. Well, the theme has been represented not just an element, but whole new structure.

A separate structure, the ‘padosi house’, is certain to bring in a lot twist and turns in this Bigg Boss season 11 journey. The house is a comfy space decorated in pastel shades to create a cosy space. Despite the subtle, subdued hues the padosi house has the same pop and awe of the Bigg Boss house with quirky pieces of art.

