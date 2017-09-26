In Pics: Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's pre-wedding shoot is too adorable to be missed!

Indian Television's popular comedy queen Bharti Singh is all set to get married to her beau Harsh Limbachiyaa this December. The adorable couple recently did a pre-wedding photoshoot and the romantic pictures cannot be missed.

In the pictures, Bharti and Harsh can be seen donning monochromes and twinning in black and white. The duo simply can't take their eyes off each other, as is evident in the pictures. The duo participated in celeb dance reality show Nach Baliye 8

Talking about her wedding plans, Bharti had earlier revealed that it's going to be a lavish one. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "“Like every normal girl, even I dream of having a lavish wedding ceremony with all the functions like Mehendi and Haldi. We will be tying the knot this year. We have shortlisted three dates Dec 3, 6 and November 30th, let’s see which one gets finalised. I want all my cousins and friends to attend the wedding so we will finalise a date which suits both our families.”

Check out the pictures right here: