In pics and videos: Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and others make Bharti Singh's sangeet a night to remember

Sunil Grover at Bharti's engagement


 , Image Courtesy: Instagram



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
  Sunday 3 December 2017 14:01 IST
 

   
   
   


Bharti Singh's wedding with her long time beau Harsh Limbachiyaa is turning out to be an unforgettable affair. The mehendi ceremony took place last morning, followed by the engagement and a cocktail party in the night. Bharti's family and friends from the TV industry added more stars to the glittering night. 

 
  
 
While Krushna Abhishek was seen hosting the engagement proceedings, Maniesh Paul welcomed ace comedian Sunil Grover by embracing him. Krushna also gave a him a grand welcome on stage. 

 
  
 
All those who made it to the pool party, were also seen at the mehendi and sangeet functions. Anita Hassanandani with Rohit Reddy, Neha Kakkar, Sanaya Irani were also seen having a lot of fun. During the ring ceremony, Bharti expressed her love for Harsh in a touching speech. The song that played in the background was Mile Ho Tum Hamko, sung by Neha Kakkar and Bharti said that the song perfectly echoes her sentiments. 

 
Check out the pictures and inside videos from the cocktail party and mehendi ceremony right here:
 
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
#bhartikishaadi #bhartiharshkeshaadi #mehandi

 
A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on 

 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
#bhartikishaadi #bhartiharshkeshaadi #mehandi

 
A post shared by Maple Leaves Media (@mapleleavesmedia) on 

 
 
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Peeping Moon (@peepingmoon) on 

 
 
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Peeping Moon (@peepingmoon) on 

 
 
 
 


    
   
