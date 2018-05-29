'I wish Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum beat each other on TRP charts,' says Salman Khan

After a successful season of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan is ready to take the small screen by storm with Dus Ka Dum season 3. The show premieres on June 4th and while interacting with media Salman Khan not only played the game with a few journalists but also replied to their queries in his trademark style.

Dus Ka Dum 3 is a an interactive game show where host Salman Khan asks the contestants, primarily commoners about the most general questions and convert them into statists. Salman Khan will be heard asking the familiar question 'Kitne pratishath bhartiye...' once again on the show.

The channel is confident about cashing on Salman Khan's popularity on the small screen and we also have no doubts about it. But will Dus Ka Dum 3 will be able to beat to Bigg Boss 12 when the TRP numbers come out since both the shows are being aired on rival channels. Salman Khan has no favourite here and said, “I wish Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum keep on beating each other on TRP charts,”

He has been hosting Bigg Boss for many seasons now, so when asked him which Bollywood actor could step into his shoes for hosting the show in any contemporary. Salman gave a very diplomatic answer and named all his friends in the fraternity. Bhaijaajn said, "Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt can host Dus Ka Dum other than me”

Keeping his cool while answering all the questions, Salman Khan had an epic reaction when quizzed about Race 3 trailer being trolled on social media. His first song as a lyricist for 'Selfish' was also not spared by harsh comments but it doesn't affect the superstar at all. He said, “People with two or three followers are not trolls”

Apart from 'Dus Ka Dum 3', Salman Khan has 'Race 3' releasing on June 15th 2018 and will soon begin shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's next 'Bharat' with Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani.