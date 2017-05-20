How 'Riverdale' and '13 Reasons Why' are twinning like there’s no tomorrow

Two sets of TV show writers walk into a bar. Each has a teen drama to pen, both adaptations. Over drinks, they share ideas and within a span of a few months go into production, get picked up for entire seasons and both become the talk of the town within weeks of releasing on their respective streaming platforms. That could well read as the story of how Riverdale and 13 Reasons Why got made. Except you and I know it isn’t. But there is absolutely no denying that the two shows share stark similarities with each other. Let’s go at it, point by point...

It all starts with death

Hannah Baker’s suicide (in 13 Reasons Why) and Jason Blossom’s murder (in Riverdale) is what the first season (both 13 episodes, by the way) is about.

Ross jocks it out

Ross Butler is Reggie Mantle on Riverdale and Zachary Dempsey on 13 Reasons Why. Well-meaning guy with an overwhelming sense of entitlement. Wants to do the right thing, but rarely does.

Lead character’s mom is a lawyer

13RW Clay Jensen’s mom is returning to her practice towards the middle of the season while we learn about Archie’s mom being a lawyer, again only mid-season or rather closer to the end.

Absentee parents

Hiram and Hermione Lodge and the Blossoms are bad parents. In 13RW Bryce’s parents are never shown. Like EVER!

Voice of reason

Jughead Jones, despite his father’s troubles with the law, is a sorted-out kid. He is the one who has his head about him when everyone (girlfriend Betty Cooper included) is losing theirs. Also, Jughead is troubled by Jason Blossom’s death the most. On 13RW, Tony Padilla is the best friend Clay could every have!

In the closet

Kevin Keller is openly gay, but the people he hooks up with (Moose Miller, for one) aren’t. 13RW’s Hannah is bi-curious, but is let down by her friend Courtney Crimsen.

Where the cool kids go

Riverdale has Pops’ Chocklit Shoppe, while 13 Reasons... has Monet’s Garden, a coffee shop.

Ends with a death

Alex Standall dies in 13RW while Cliff Blossom tops himself in Riverdale, after it is discovered that he carried on an illegal drug trade under the cover of the maple syrup business.