Hodor actor hated Ed Sheeran's cameo in 'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones is just as famous for its cameos as it is for the fantasy plotlines. Over the seven seasons of the series so far, celebs like members of bands Coldplay and Of Monsters And Men, Sigur Ros have made guest appearances in important episodes like 'Red Wedding,' 'The Lion and the Rose.' The members of baseball team New York Mets were also one of the adored cameos.

But no other special appearance made a buzz like 'Shape of You' singer Ed Sheeran's outing as one of the soldiers in Lannister Army made in the last season.

Sat by a campfire, Sheeran's nameless soldier did what the real-life performer does best. Sing.

He sang a verse from George RR Martin's book.

"He rode through the streets of the city

Down from his hill on high

O'er the winds and the steps and the cobbles

He rode to a woman's sigh

For she was his secret treasure

She was his shame and his bliss

And a chain and a keep are nothing

Compared to a woman's kiss

For hands of gold are always cold

But a woman's hands are warm."

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hit maker's cameo appearance didn't go down that well among some fans and looks like one of the cast members also had an issue with it.

Kristian Nairn who played fan favourite Hodor in the series said in an interview with HuffingtonPost that he did not like the cameos in Game of Thrones.

"I'm not a fan of the cameos in Game of Thrones. I don't like them. I think it's stupid. I don't mind going on the record on that. I just think it takes you right out of the world," he said.

Raising a question about 'Perfect' singer's acting stint, Nairn continued, "Especially Ed Sheeran. I was like, 'Why is Ed Sheeran here?' I mean, Ed Sheeran's great. He's a great guy, great musician, but why is he in Game of Thrones?"

Nairn clarified that he is not dissing the pop star. He said that he doesn't mean that he is not a fan of Ed Sheeran.

"I'm being tactful here, but just not a fan of the cameo. I think most people would agree with me there. It was a big snap to reality. It's like, 'What? What?'

"It's a fantasy show. We're all caught in this amazing world and spend so much time and money and talent to create, and all of a sudden there's a pop star? What?"

A lot of people agree with you Nairn. Including Ed Sheeran. He had said that he wouldn't come back to the show.

"No one wants to see me come back. I wanted to be a cameo in it, and I've done the cameo. I'm cool with it, though. I enjoyed it," he had told MTV News.