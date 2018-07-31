Hina Khan on life post-Bigg Boss 11: People were actually waiting to offer me new projects

Hina Khan has got it made. The actress first became a popular figure with her eight year long stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Post that, she entered the world of reality television with Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she was the first runner-up. She didn’t end up becoming a true household name, however, till she became a housemate on Bigg Boss 11. She may not have won the season, but she did emerge as a fan favourite and has been making headlines ever since, whether it’s for her style icon awards or her music videos (aka ‘Bhasoodi’).

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Khan opened up on her life since Bigg Boss. “It changed the game for me. A lot of people thought of casting me in various things while I was still inside the Bigg Boss house. When I came out, people were actually waiting for me so they could offer me new projects. Two days after the show got over, I got a call that I’ve been chosen for the Most Stylish TV personality award and it was the first time I was on a red carpet with all the Bollywood stars. And then, things kept coming in. Also, it’s not like Bigg Boss is over now, so I can relax. I am trying to live up to these expectations,” she said.

When asked if she wanted to do more reality shows, she responded “I might take a break... Not a reality show but I am open to other things. Talks are on for films, music videos will keep happening. TV, of course, is there and I have already been offered three shows.”

Could one of those shows be the Ekta Kapoor reboot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she is rumoured to play Komolika? Regardless of whether she is or isn’t, she did say that TV isn’t all she wants to be doing.

“I won’t stick to just doing that. I’ll continue to do other things as well. I have realised that people love to see me in this changed avatar. When I post pictures, I get such good response; they don’t want to see me just in Indian clothes...I think it all depends on time management and how much time a show needs from me. It’s all a mutual agreement,” she added.