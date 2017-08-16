Hina Khan aka Akshara from 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' croons Vande Mataram, video goes viral on social media

Just like the entire country, celebs from Bollywood and Telly world, were also busy celebrating the spirit of India's 70 years of Independence. This August 15, popular Television actress Hina Khan sang the National Song Vande Mataram and shared it's teaser on her Twitter account.

Hina has crooned the cover version of Vande Mataram for the show Bhabhi Tera Devar Deewana on the channel News 18. The video has now gone viral. Her fans are hailing her as an inspiration and have gone berserk on social media platforms.

On this occasion of Pride & Glory, I wish each one of you a very Happy Independence Day Watch it at 1:30PM on @News18India @DeshKaDevar pic.twitter.com/i2x3ereSxR — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) August 15, 2017

The actress shot to fame by portrayal of her character Akshara in popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She's currently seen as a participant in Rohit Shetty hosted stunt based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. Even Rohit Shetty is a big fan of her singing, especially the song Lag Ja Gale.

While talking to IndianExpress.com, Hina expressed how every time she sang Vande Mataram, she felt a rush of patriotism in the studio. "Our blood was rushing, we felt so proud of our country. I could feel that we all were thumping on the floor,” she was quoted as saying.

Hina even revealed that she would want to take up professional training in music. She informed the portal, "I do plan to sing in the future and professionally, if I get a chance. Honestly, I met so many musicians yesterday, and otherwise also, people have told me my voice doesn’t need auto-tuning and my voice is so good that if I haven’t learnt music, I should. So, I am thinking of taking up music professionally."