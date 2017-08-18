Here's a spoiler alert for Suits Season 7 episode 6 'Home to Roost'!

Actions have consequences. That’s basically the lesson of the new episode of Suits Season 7, which, as the titles suggests, finds several chickens coming home to roost for Mike and Louis. Previous episode saw Mike breaking the law suit again as he not only lies to Harvey but is also willing to make a deal with the man who tried to kill him.

He is now damaging his relationship with Harvey by breaking his word. Harvey puts the pieces together on his own and confronts Mike with his options: Either Mike will drop the case for Harvey or fulfil his promise and go against his best friend.

