Heard this? Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's 'Beyhadh' to go off air soon!

After a lot of speculations, looks like Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon's hit show Beyhadh is after all going off air. If the recent reports are to be believed then the popular show that aired on Sony will see Jennifer and Kushal's on-screen love story to wrap up by the third week of August.

A report on SpotboyE suggests that Jennifer (who essays Maya) and Kushal (who plays Arjun) will shoot for their concluding episodes on August 22. Initially, it was planned that the show will be a finite series but owing to the great response from the viewers, the makers of the show decided to stretch it. But looks like now the makers have taken the decision to let it go off air.

Though it's not clear how will the makers end the show as apparently the climax has not been written yet. But the report further attributes a source as informing that the death of Maya's character will conclude the proceedings of the show.