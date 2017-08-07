Heard this? Ex 'Bigg Boss 10' contestant Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot approached for 'Bigg Boss 11'

Looks like after Monalisa, her husband is all set to be a part of the Salman Khan hosted TV reality show...

Season 11 of popular Television reality show Bigg Boss is all set to begin from September. A number of names have been speculated upon who may have been approached for the Salman Khan hosted show. If latest reports are to be believed then former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Monalisa's husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot has now been approached for Bigg Boss 11.

The format of the Bigg Boss 11 is touted to be similar to that of Bigg Boss 10 as this time too, there will be a mix of commoners and celebrities in the show. In the previous season, Monalisa and Vikrant had tied the knot inside the glass walled house, with all the ceremonies and rituals.

Post Monalisa's exit from BB 10, both Mona and Vikrant were seen together in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. Like Mona, Vikrant too is a Bhojpuri actor. It'll be interesting to see Vikrant in the show after Mona. Watch this space...