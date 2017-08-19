Happy Birthday Matthew Perry: 10 facts about 'Friends' star you didn't know

Matthew Perry who played the role as Chandler Bing in TV sitcom – Friends, known for his charms and a sharp tongue, is often addressed as the ultimate sarcasm and wit king. With his acting skills, he left us all swooning and shouting. Proof being, that every Friends lover goes back to watch the sitcom time and again. On his 47th birthday (19th August,1969) here are some of lesser known facts that every Chandler Bing fan would love to know

1. Matthew lost part of his middle finger in preschool after his grandfather accidentally shut a car door on Perry's hand when he was young.

2. His mother, Suzanne Marie Morrison is a Canadian journalist and former press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

3. While growing up, he took a keen interest in tennis and became a top-ranked junior player. He has said in interviews that he tried to play in the States but he wasn't good enough.

4. Perry dated actress Julia Roberts from 1995-1996, Lauren Graham in 2003, and Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012.

5. Perry received a Champion of Recovery award in May 2013 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for opening Perry House, a sober living home situated in his former mansion in Malibu, California.

6. When auditioning for the part of Chandler Bing, he didn’t need a script because he knew the pilot by heart. He had been helping a friend with the part before auditioning himself.

7. Before rising to limelight in Hollywood, the star was battling a serious addiction to drugs and alcohol. He even got into the rehabilitation centre to overcome this serious issue. He later clarified that it did not affect the show much but he often used to arrive on the sets with "terrible hangover."

8. Matthew's wit is so legendary that directors often used his gags and suggestions on the show

9. Friends earned him Emmy nominations in 2002 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series along with Matt LeBlanc, but he lost to Ray Romano.

10. Along with starring in the short-lived television series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Perry has appeared in a number of films, including Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again.

Here is wishing the adorable, witty and fun loving Matthew Perry a very Happy Birthday!