Happy 50th Birthday Matt LeBlanc: 10 things you didn't know about actor who played 'Joey Tribbiani'

10 Things You Need to Know about Matt Le Blanc's on His 50th Birthday

Who doesn’t love Joey from the famous TV sitcom Friends? Matt LeBlanc turned out to be the chosen man for the role and that persona stayed with him even when he won Golden Globe for the show Episodes and now another sitcom Man with a Plan.

LeBlanc showed a whole another side of him when took over the charge for BBC's hit auto-show Top-Gear after the Jeremy Clarkson debacle. But there is more about the American actor you still may not know.

So, on the occasion of his 50th birthday, here are 10 things about him you need to know.

1. LeBlanc first appeared in a 1987 Heinz Tomato Ketchup commercial.

2. His production company, Fort Hill Productions, co-produced the made-for-TV movie, The Prince, in 2006.

3. Dated Kate Hudson in 1996. They were photographed in bars when she was a minor.

4. LeBlanc took a five-year-long hiatus after his 'not so successful' Friends spin-off show Joey was cancelled.

5. His role of Major Don West in Lost in Space (1998) was originally offered to his Friends co-star Matthew Perry.

6. Is the only cast member of Friends not to have appeared on Saturday Night Live.

7. Early modelling jobs included posing for the cover of a gay travel guide, Damron Travel Guide For Men.

8. Attended the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston for just over a semester, leaving during the second semester of his freshman year.

9. LeBlanc is a trained carpenter.

10. In 2000, he was named one of the 50 Most Beautiful People by People Magazine.

