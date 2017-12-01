'Haasil' to have an interesting twist: Vatsal Seth aka Kabir to fall in love with Nikita Dutta aka Aanchal

Another major twist looms the Raichands in the forthcoming episodes of TV show Haasil. Saarika Raichand (Sheeba Akashdeep) is not ready to accept Aanchal (Nikita Dutta) as Kabir’s wife and instead selects Naina for Kabir (Vatsal Sheth). But Ranvir (Zayed Khan) manages to convince Sarika about Aanchal.

As things begin to move forward, the priest will disclose Aanchal’s horoscope has some flaws wherein it is fated for her first husband to die. On hearing this, Kabir will try to manipulate the situation and force the priest to come up with a solution.

Meanwhile a secret messenger will connect with Aanchal to inform her about Kabir’s misdoings leaving clues for her to know the truth. However, Kabir and Aanchal will get together to trace down this secret messenger and plot a press conference to announce their fake engagement. But tables will soon turn on Kabir when Aanchal suddenly slaps him in front of the entire crowd present for the conference.

Soon after Kabir will realize his underlying feeling for Aanchal and truly fall in love with her. What led Aanchal to turn against Kabir? Is this the love for keeps for Kabir or a new ploy set up to enrage Aanchal? Watch out for the show on Sony TV to know the answers...