Gillian Anderson is not returning for second season of 'American Gods'

Gillian Anderson recently announced that she will be exiting the resurrected The X-Files. Following up on that, she also announced that she will not be returning for the second season of American Gods as well.

Anderson's decision has roots in showrunner Bryan Fuller and Michael Green parting ways with the show citing creative difference.

In an interview with LA Times, Anderson revealed that Fuller and Green's departure means she will not be part of the second season of the fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman's book.

Anderson is the second cast member to announce the exit from the show. Kristen Chenoweth who plays Easter on the show has already said that she doesn't know if she will come back to the series. "When Bryan was the showrunner, I was coming back for several episodes, but I don’t know now... It depends on who it is and if they think I add value or not," she told Variety.

Anderson played new god Media in the first season of the show. Her transformation into Lucille Ball, Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie, and Marilyn Monroe were some of the most spectacular moments of the season one of the show.

After quitting The X-Files and American Gods, Anderson will be seen in espionage comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me scheduled to release later in 2018.