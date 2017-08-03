Game of Thrones: New images from 'The Spoils of War' promise explosive episode

The fourth episode of 'Game of Thrones' is just days away. There will be another battle. This time with dragons! Spoilers ahead!

After speeding up the process of moving plot points in 'The Queen's Justice,' Game of Thrones season seven's next episode, 'The Spoils of War' is going to be explosive.

To back up the aforementioned claim, HBO released a set of images from the next episode of the seventh season on Wednesday.

In the last episode, a big battle was won by Cersei. Learning his lessons from Robb Stark, Jaime Lannister made sure that the coffers at King's Landing are full with the Highgarden gold. But Lady Olenna had the last laugh when she dropped that bombshell of information. The subtle expression change on Nikolaj Coster-Waldu's face was deserving of an applause.

The current season is going big on reunions and anticipated meetings. Bran Stark managed to turn a sweet meeting into an awkward encounter. But the fireworks during Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen's power showdown had everyone talking.

The new images take stalk of the battles that were fought and what is coming next for the players of Game of Thrones.

Let's take a look

Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) and Iron Bank's Tycho Nestoris (Mark Gatiss) take a look at the massive map of the Seven Kingdoms. This is when the only entity that doesn't care about the human cost of war as long as there are no non-performing assets aka Iron Bank assess how feasible it is to continue backing the Lannisters.

Jaime and Bronn in one frame. The bromance continues!

The Mother of Dragons (Emilia Clarke) surely received the news about Greyjoy debacle. But if we play close attention to her and Missandei's (Nathalie Emmanuel) expression, one can say that it's 'girl talk' time. Is Missandei talking about her hook up with Grey Worm and asking her Khalessi about her feelings towards the King in the North?

All things need to come to an end. 'Girl talk' is no exception. Theon Greyjoy and sailors of Iron Islands make it back to Dragonstone in one piece (more or less).

Another reunion is set to take place. Jon Snow will see Theon for the first time since season one. That will be the confrontation scene we saw being filmed when the set images leaked last year.

Up in the North at Winterfell, two images suggest a possible showdown between Brienne of Tarth and Petyr Baelish.

Sansa is seen in Godswood. Is this her being mad at Bran for bringing up that horrible memory or is this her becoming an understanding big sister?

In the preview, Daenerys has already announced that she is done with the clever plans. AND BOY SHE IS!

Game of Thrones Season 7 airs in India on Star World and Star World HD every Tuesday at 11 PM.