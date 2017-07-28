Game of Thrones: Season eight episodes could be as long as a movie!

HBO's programming chief confirmed that the scripts are ready and it will be a year since series finale when spin-offs will see the light of the day.

The current season of Game of Thrones has got the momentum, but it also has fans be afraid of what will happen after the 7-episode long season ends.

HBO already cut down the number of episodes for the penultimate and final season from ten to seven and six, respectively. But at the ongoing Television Critics Association's summer press tour, the network's programming chief Casey Bloys suggested that the season eight episode could mark runtime of around two hours.

"We haven't had that discussion yet because I don't know how long the episodes are going to be. Two hours per episode seems like it would be excessive, but it's a great show, so who knows?" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Bloys as saying.

The finale of penultimate season of GoT has a runtime of 81-minutes according to HBO.com's listing. Seems, next season will continue the stride.

Bloys confirmed that the scripts for season eight of the medieval fantasy drama are ready.

The show based on George RR Martin's books series A Song of Ice and Fire will conclude after 73 episodes. There are four spin-off ideas are in working. But Bloys assured that none of them will air until after a year of the season finale.

"The number one priority in all of this is the final season of Game of Thrones. I don't want to do anything with a spin-off or anything that detracts or distracts from that. That season will happen, and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else."

"What I don't want is the attention to be drawn from the final season, which I think is going to be epic and amazing, and somehow have the distraction of a new Game of Thrones airing right after that. It's best to separate it and that's what we'll do," Bloys concluded.