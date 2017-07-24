'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 3 Preview: The most anticipated meeting is finally happening!

Daenerys has been away from Westeros for a really long time. This is the reason why when she crosses paths with anyone on the other side of the Narrow Sea, it becomes an event to look forward to.

In 'Stormborn', we saw her meet Melisandre for the first time and that set up the domino effect which will lead to the most awaited meeting of this season of Game of Thrones.

The promo for the third episode, 'The Queen's Justice' keeps the anticipation of the meeting at the centre stage for the 30-second long clip.

The synopsis of the third episode reads - "Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes."

Apart from the fire meets snow plot, the trailer also hints at the fallout after the Battle of Iron Fleets. An ecstatic Euron Greyjoy is seen riding into King's Landing and Cersei is mentioning something about drawing the first blood.

Tyrion Lannister planned the invasion of Casterly Rock for the Unsullied and Dothrakis. But he is his sister's brother. He knows what she might do next when he says, "Cersei will be ready." The line may feel like a spoiler, but it takes away nothing from the excitement of anticipating another battle scene. This time, between the Lannister army and Greyworm & Co.

A boat arrives on the shores of Dragonstone. I'd like to think it is either Jorah Mormont or Theon Greyjoy. Because I'd imagine Jon Snow and Ser Davos Seaworth (another homecoming of sorts for Davos?) rode to see the Khaleesi. The speculation is also based on the leaked images from the sets last year.

The trailer ends with Jon looking at Daenerys sitting on the throne. Cue goosebumps.

Watch the trailer

Game of Thrones Season 7 airs in India on Star World and Star World Premiere HD every Tuesday at 11 PM.