'Game of Thrones' Season 7 Episode 2 Review: Get ready for epic battle number 1!

The show has picked up the pace. Fans, buckle your seatbelts, but move ahead only if spoilers don't bother you anymore!

It is difficult to narrow down the talking points of this weeks episode of Game of Thrones and there is no way I can avoid spoilers in the process of assessing it.

'Stormborn' plays out like a chess game it set out to be in the first episode. But it's BLITZ!

If it's one move for Daenerys Targaryen in the form of planning an attack on Casterly Rock, then the next move comes from the Cersei camp, when Euron Greyjoy ambushes Yara's fleet and takes her and Ellaria Sand hostage. Ellaria could be the gift he promised to Cersei since she was responsible for killing Myrcella.

When everyone associated with the show promised that there will be an abundance of epic battle scenes this season, 'Stormborn' is just the beginning. The Lannisters are asking the Tarlys to pledge allegiance to them. If that happens, then King's Landing will have no shortage of good marksmen to tackle Dany's dragons using the massive crossbows Maester Qyburn commissioned. Dany's Unsullied are moving towards Casterly Rock to unplug the power supply of the Red Keep. This will be the first time viewers will get to see the glorious Lannisport and why House Lannister has been undefeated at the back of it.

The episode has also put Arya on a reunion journey. She meets Hot Pie and discusses her 'pie making days.' This is when she comes to know that the 'Battle of Bastards' has happened and the Starks are back at Winterfell. This changes Arya's itinerary. She now heads towards the North hoping for 'Arya Stark: Homecoming,' but another reunion shows her it will not be picture perfect. All surviving Stark cubs have gone through a lot since season one and nobody is the same.

'Stormborn' also gives us a reason to believe that their ravens have evolved by leaps and bounds. The Messenger service in Westeros is on fire! Upon trusting Tyrion's words for Jon Snow, Daenerys summons the King in the North to meet her and bend the knee. The letter reaches Winterfell in a matter of a day, just like Sam's letter about the dragonglass treasure under Dragonstone. Jon puts two and two together.

But like the game of chess going on between the two queens, Jon Snow has to play the same with Sansa and the Lords in the North. They all make a fuss about trusting Tyrion and Daenerys, saying a Targaryen cannot be trusted. (Psst... Isn't Jon half-Targaryen?) Lyanna, for a change, tries to stop Jon, wanting a King in the North when the Whitewalkers are so close. But Jonny boy plays the I-have-seen-things card and unceremoniously gives the keys of Winterfell to Sansa, setting his eyes on Dragonstone. Gasp here. Because this is happening so quickly. Only two episodes in, we are going to see When Dany Met Jon.

Lady Olenna has been one of the wisest of the lot. She has survived many and her advice to Daenerys makes sense when we see how Cersei, Jon, and now the Mother of Dragons herself behaves. Varys, Littlefinger, Tyrion, Qyburn, Melisandre, Ser Davos or any other advisors to the key players are clever, but they have come only so far. It has to be their brains to take the risk and leap for the throne.

The first episode felt a little slow. The second episode gets rid of the training wheels completely. The Battle of Iron fleet delivers fireworks, menace, and casualties. Jessica Henwick is free to do Iron Fist now since her Nymeria Sand won't be seen anymore. The action choreography is worth noting when the styles of the fighting clash. The Iron Island fighters are rough and brutal. On the other hand, the Dornish girls were swift and nimble despite the lack of space on ships. (No offence to composer Ramin Djwadi, I was humming Pirates of the Caribbean theme during that attack)

Daenerys made quite an impact when she arrived in Westeros. But the stormborn is only getting to know the politics of the land. The first setback for her will mean a bigger attack on Cersei later. We have seen it happen to the noblemen of Essos. The question is, will anyone notice it?

Look out for this:

1. Euron's weapon and demeanour will remind the book readers of a certain Greyjoy uncle that never made an appearance in the show.

2. Another nod to the books that mention a pack running in the Riverlands.

3. Harry Potter deja vu when Melisandre says something about prophecies.

4. Perfect scene transition from Old Town to Hot Pie's tavern.

Game of Thrones Season 7 airs in India on Star World and Star World Premiere HD every Tuesday at 11 PM.