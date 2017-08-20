Game of Thrones leaks: Hackers now threaten to post Season 7 Finale

The hackers have also threatened to release passwords for several of HBO social media accounts

After several HBO Twitter accounts were hacked earlier this week, the hackers have reportedly threatened to release the finale of ‘Game of Thrones’ Season Seven ahead of its air date.

They have also threatened to release the passwords for a number of HBO social media accounts.

The group who call themselves the “Mr. Smith group” also claims to ‘have access to many HBO Platforms already’, and has threatened to release the season seven finale ahead of its air date.

Those responsible for the original hacking of HBO, which saw 1.5 terabytes of data stolen including ‘Game Of Thrones’ scripts and personal employee data, have now apparently released even more information, reports Metro.co.uk.

As per reports, the hackers have received login credentials for a number of HBO’s social media, including the official HBO, Game of Thrones and Westworld accounts on Twitter.

They warned, “Be ready for GOT S& E6 &E7 as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, GoT S8 shooting will resume shooting in October.

The October start is a later start date than usual for the series, which typically gets underway in mid-summer and continues until the end of the year.

Season 7 was an exception, filming its seven episodes from September to February and then premiering on HBO this summer instead of the spring.

The eighth season of the show will consist of six episodes. If reports are to be believed, the upcoming season will have supersized episodes. But, this news has still to be confirmed officially by HBO.

And while the final stretch will be the show's shortest in terms of number of episodes, it's also a pretty safe bet that the production will spend at least as much time filming the final season.

'Game of Thrones' returns to HBO with sixth episode on Sunday.