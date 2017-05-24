First look of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story' is out!

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' will follow the story of 1998 case.

The success of The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story has paved the way to create buzz for the follow ups the show creator Ryan Murphy has planned.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly released the first look of Penelope Cruz as Donatella Versace in the second season of the miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

The Academy Award winning actress will portray Gianni's younger sister and fashion designer Donatella. The early casting rumours had suggested that singer and muse of the designer, Lady Gaga will take on the role after winning the Golden Globe for Murphy's other show American Horror Story: Hotel.

The image shows Cruz dressed in a hot-pink gown stilettoes, wearing her signature blond locks and flanked by two muscular men near the pool at Villa Casa Casuarina, where Gianni was murdered. The series is partly shot at the villa which now serves as a hotel.

Cruz will be joined by Edgar Ramirez as Gianni Versace, Darren Criss as the murderer, Andrew Cunanan, Ricky Martin as Gianni's longtime partner Antonio D'Amico.

After the murder of Gianni Versace by Andrew Cunanan in 1997, Donatella took charge of the Versace fashion house and turned it into a force to reckon with.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is expected to bow in in 2018. It will be followed by Katrina: American Crime Story.