Ex Bigg Boss 10 contestant Bani J's bikini picture from her Thailand vacation goes viral!

Bani J, who was seen entangled in a lot of fights and controversies in popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 10, is currently on a vacation in Thailand with her beau Yuvraj Thakur. The popular Television VJ ended up being the runner up on the Salman Khan hosted show and also won the hearts of the masses.

Bani recently posted a picture of her in a bikini on her Instagram account. She can be seen standing beside a pool in the pic. She captioned the picture writing, "Island life gains #whateverydaylookslike #holidaze #trainingdaze #gainsdaze #alldayz #hashtagdaze #thatslightfade." The picture has now gone viral on social media platforms.

Bani also shared a picture with Yuvraj on her social media handle. During her stint in the Bigg Boss house, she did hint about her relationship with him but never spoke about it in detail. But now, Bani's Instagram account is full of a number of pictures of them together with lovely captions.

Check out the pics here:

Island life gains ____________________________________________ #whateverydaylookslike #holidaze #trainingdaze #gainsdaze #alldayz #hashtagdaze #thatslightfade A post shared by ⚡Lady RocknRolla ⚡ (@banij) on Jul 19, 2017 at 7:24am PDT