Evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui: Hina Khan is the most irritating person I have ever met

Mehjabi Siddhiqui, one of the commoners in Bigg Boss 11 is evicted from the house of Boss. She failed to make any friends in the reality show and has been nominated for eviction all this while. When Salman Khan announced her evicted, this housemate was disappointed as she wished to teach housemate Hina Khan a lesson for life.

Being one of the two commoners who have been eliminated this week from Bigg Boss 11 – Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi Satpathy. Mehjabi failed miserably to hide her hatred for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress in Bigg Boss house. Inspite of all the fights inside the house she confessed to be happy to be part of the mad house. Mehjabi said, "Bigg Boss 11 was a beautiful experience that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I did make good friends but I am upset for the only reason that I have some unfinished business in the house. I wish, I had been given a week more to stay in the house, maybe, I could have taught a lesson to the ones who need the most. It’s my bad that I did not teach a lesson when I had the time and when I had just started doing so, I have been evicted. I am very disappointed with myself."

She hates Hina Khan and didn't try mincing her words while expressing her angst her. She said, " My only target in the house is Hina Khan. Could I dislike her more? If by any chance I come back as a wild card entry, trust me, I would not spare Hina Khan. I don’t think it’s just me who hates her, I guess the entire nation now has a problem with Hina Khan. She is the most irritating person I have encountered in my entire life. Vo chalti firti makeup ki dukan hai, showoff, overacting and ek number ki bakwas insaan hai vo (All she could do is makeup and look nice on camera, but the reality is that she is the most irritating, showoff and a proud woman). Bakwas Bakwas bilkul Bakwas. She is so proud and I wonder what does she take pride in – makeup, beauty, fame, money? Hina thinks highly of herself and can’t see anything beyond her. So, yes I wanted to teach her a lesson and show this self-obsessed woman her class, (class – the one word she is obsessed with) as she always had been saying things like she does not want to stoop to our level, but I wonder what level is she even talking about."

It was a clear battle between a commoner and a celebrity in the house. And Mehjabi detests the way Hina Khan used to treat her. She said, " Hina had said this because we are commoners and she is famous. But I too did not leave a chance to taunt her. When she had lost the luxury budget task due to her foolishness and overconfidence, I did not keep quiet but taunt her as much as I could. Have you heard this proverb – Qazi ki mari halal logon ki mari haram, which translates to Qazi’s actions are permissible or lawful (in traditional Islamic law) but if a common man does it so, then it becomes a sin. Exactly, if Hina does something, it is always right since Hina Khan can never be wrong but if we do the same then it definitely is a mistake. Basically, Hina’s actions are a sacrifice (at least she portrays it like that) but imitate her and she will prove you wrong and guilty. I don’t understand why does she brag so much about her stint in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi. She will keep praising how good she was in all the tasks and blah blah, which we, of course, were least interested to hear any of it. Hina is too fake and a big-time liar. She can do anything just to win the show."

She even slammed Hina Khan for crying on camera to get sympathy votes. She said, " Those tears are crocodile tears. She has practised crying for eight whole years. What else was she doing on that show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) except crying? She actually is a great actor, she can cry without glycerin (artificial tears)."