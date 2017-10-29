Essel Group 90 years
Done binging 'Stranger Things' season 2? Here's news about next one

David Harbour as Jim Hopper in a poster for 'Stranger Things 2' (Netflix)
Updated: Oct 29, 2017, 02:45 PM IST, ANI

Eleven and AV club party are definitely returning for season three of 'Stranger Things'

Following the launch of much-awaited season two of Stranger Things, the creators, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer, have confirmed that they started writing for the next season of the Netflix original series.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Duffer stated that juggling these multiple storylines will remain important in maintaining the franchise's momentum.

Duffer said, "The hardest thing with this story is that we were tracking these multiple storylines and having them sort of build about at the same pace as to crescendo at the same time. It's always the hardest part as we move into writing."

Adding, "Like we're starting on season 3 now, it's always the most difficult thing just to get those to build simultaneously. It's always a challenge, and so we're still learning. I mean, we're trying to do this eight-hour, nine-hour movie so to get that pacing just right, you know, it's always hard."

The comments came after reports early this year suggested that Netflix would want the creators to film seasons 3 and 4 back-to-back, and after The Duffer Brothers said that season 4 would be their last with the series.

Meanwhile, his brother, Matt shared that they already have an ending on their mind and also revealed that the show was not intended to build to sustain ten seasons.

"We have an ending in mind, you know what I mean? We think we know where we want it to end basically, we're not sure how long it's going to take to get there. If a lot of people continue to watch the show that's not reason enough to do another season. There has to be a narrative reason for it to exist. Mostly we have to be excited about it and actors and everyone involved who give so much of their time over the show have to be excited about it."

The second season of Stranger Things has already landed on the streaming service, with critics calling it 'bigger, weirder and better' than the season one.

 
