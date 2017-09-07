Doctor Who: Departing showrunner Steven Moffat calls Jodie Whittaker brilliant as new Time Lord

Whittaker will take the baton from Peter Capaldi in the upcoming season of the sci-fi show.

Creator Steven Moffat revealed actor Jodie Whittaker is "already brilliant" in the first scene as Doctor Who.

The 55-year-old showrunner said the TV franchise has a promising future with the actor as the 13th Time Lord, reported Contactmusic.

"Doctor Who has an amazing future, and I've seen part of it. I've seen Jodie's first scene as the Doctor, and trust me, we are in for a thrill ride. She is already brilliant. In such a tiny moment, she's given us the Doctor we've always known, but in, to say the least, a new way. We are in for a very exciting run," Moffat told YouTube channel Babel Colour.

Whittaker is the first female artiste to be cast as lead on Doctor Who, who taking the baton from actor Peter Capaldi.