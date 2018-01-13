DNA Poll | Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan or Puneesh Sharma, who will win Bigg Boss 11?

Bigg Boss 11 finale is right here, with just twenty four hours remaining for finalists Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma's stay in the house.

For over three months, telly audience has been hooked to Salman Khan's popular reality show for their daily dose of drama, entertainment, controversy and fights with an eccentric mix of contestants including commoners and celebrities. While everyone expected TV's popular bahus Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde's long innings, mastermind Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma's stay till the last day has come off as a surprise to many.

Everyone has just one question: Who will win Bigg Boss 11? 'Maa' Shilpa Shinde, mastermind Vikas Gupta, 'I Me & Myself' Hina Khan or angry young man Puneesh Sharma.

Vikas Gupta

A TV producer whose initial days in the house were all about constant tussle with Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta went to become the mastermind in Bigg Boss 11. He made friends with few and even earned some enemies for himself and cried a dozen occasions as well but no one can ignore Gupta's journey in Bigg Boss 11. From Ekta Kapoor to TV actors like Ravi Dubey and even Sunny Leone, many celebs are rooting for Mr Gupta.

.@lostboy54 showed great strength and resilience when he had to face vicious attacks from his worst enemy the moment he entered the #BB11 house. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/hh86geYGlD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

Shilpa Shinde

This TV bahu had the most amazing journey in Bigg Boss 11. Her initial days appeared like war zone with Vikas Gupta when she got labelled as 'pagal aurat' and even when she slogged herself in the kitchen and cooked food for everyone, she earned criticism from housemates. But soon she found her space in the house as Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan started calling her Maa. She even made peace with Vikas Gupta. Some say that Salman Khan is biased towards her while many feel she deserves to win.

Shilpa Shinde takes an emotional walk down memory lane as she once again witnesses everything that happened to her in the #BB11 house. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/RRah7xBlwd — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

Hina Khan

The most popular celebrity in the house has turned out to be the most talked about contestant in the house too. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress has been known for her self-obsessed ways and even got in trouble for her controversial statements in the house. After his eviction, Priyank Sharma said that Hina Khan is being human, and showing her positive and negative side inside the house as well. Her fan base is huge and it won't be surprising if Hina Khan becomes the winner of Bigg Boss 11.

Through happiness, laughter and bitter fights, @eyehinakhan's friendships in the #BB11 house have stood the test of time! #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/LKpR38XS96 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

Puneesh Sharma

This young lad from Delhi was hoping to survive at least till a month but ended up being one of the four finalist. A commoner in the house, Puneesh Sharma claim to fame was his choti si love story with Bandagi Kalra. Their closeness got captured on National TV and so did his fights with everyone in the house. After Kalra's exit, this angry young man found happiness in Shilpa Shinde's company as he stood by her through thick and thin. Evicted contestant Luv Tyagi also feels their relationship is not a scam, Puneesh treats her like his sister and even she cares for him a lot.

Loyalty, smartness aur determination ke saath Puneesh Sharma ne har task mein khoob perform kiya. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/hOVBJhqQPn — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

