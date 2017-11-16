Did you know? Aamir Khan recieved threats while hosting Satyamev Jayate

Aamir Khan is not just the superstar who rakes in moolah at the box-office. The superstar is out to do his bit to bring a change in the society. His TV show Satyamev Jayate and even his last two releases, Dangal and Secret Superstar gave out important social messages.

But did you know that the journey hasn't been easy for this actor. Al Jazeera English's documentary called 'Aamir Khan: The Snake Charmer witness' reveals the actor's overwhelming journey on his TV show which talked about social issues. He has spoken how it was traumatic while he even had deal with threats from anti-social elements as well.

This 47 minute long documentary seems to be shot 4 years ago when the actor wasn't shooting for Satyamev Jayate and evenduring his preparation for the role of an ageing wrestler in Dangal.

Apart from some candid footage of the actor with his family including Kiran Rao, three children and his mother, the actor made some shocking revelations. Aamir said, "There was an entire machinery working in the digital domain to defame us. There were photographs of me with some very religious looking people...Muslim, who they labeled as ‘Aamir Khan With Muslim Terrorist’. It’s those minority who don’t want things to change, who don’t like what the show is revealing.” He added, "“I’m aware of the fact that I’m annoying a lot of very powerful lobbies and a lot of very powerful people. These are small in number but they are extremely powerful. And I’m aware that I’m doing more than annoying them. I’m affecting them economically, I’m affecting them in many ways. But that just tells me that we are on the right track...but I do take the necessary precautions in case of looking after myself and my family.”

Even his mother was apprehensive about his TV show and it was hurtful for audience to watch on the small screen. Unaware about the threats his son received, Zeenat Hussain made peace with the fact that Satyamev Jayate had an impact on the audience and changed people's mindset too.

In the documentary, Kiran Rao confessed she expressed her worries, “There were times when it was quite frightening, especially when he was doing things about criminalisation of politics. It was very tricky for us as a family. Fairly well known criminals were being spoken about and one is always worried that there could be a backlash.”

Just like the audience of Satyamev Jayate , Aamir Khan was also overwhelmed with the kind of real life stories, there were times he felt helpless and depressed. Aamir said,"It’s very brutalising and emotionally traumatic for me....so, right now we are in the middle of finishing a season, I told them I am feeling very tired. We should take a break for some time.

