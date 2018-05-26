Did Eijaz Khan just admit cheating on Anita Hassanandani in 2010?

Rajeev Khandelwal's new show JuzzBaat is bringing out deep dark secrets of the television industry. Earlier we got to see Divyanka Tripathi breaking down on the show while speaking about her break-up with Ssharad Malhotra. Later, Adaa Khan shared how her ex Ankit Gera cheated on her three times.

And the latest celeb to have been invited to the show was Eijaz Khan. In the clip shared by Iqbal Khan, who graced the show with him, Rajeev asks Eijaz, “Tere upar rape ka aarop lagaya?”To which an emotional Eijaz says, “Only time in my life jab mene kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui, jo meri zindagi ka poora nichod nikal diya.”

Check out the promo of the episode -

Eijaz broke up with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Anita Hassanandani in 2010. The Kkavyanjali actor has also been previously linked with actress Nidhi Kashyap and singer Natalie Di Luccio. At one point, Nidhi had filed a police complaint against Eijaz alleging him of physical abuse. However, she withdrew it later.