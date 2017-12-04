Trending#

Gujarat elections 2017

Cyclone Ockhi

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Television
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Debina Bonnerjee does her first cameo in Khichdi

Debina Bonnerjee


Debina Bonnerjee 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Monday 4 December 2017 6:50 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
After Renuka Shahane and Deepshikha Nagpal, the latest to join the team of Khichdi is Debina Bonnerjee. Interestingly, this is the first show that Debina will be seen doing a cameo in. “I always do shows that have me in a full-fledged role. Whether it was Santoshi Maa, which I joined four months after it started, or Yam Hain Hum, I had strong roles in both. In the former, I played a negative role, while in the latter, I played Yam’s wife. I never entertain offers for cameos. But when the makers of Khichdi called me for an episodic appearance, I didn’t think twice. I told myself that I should do it, that it will be an experience by itself,” says Debina.

 
The actress plays a painter in the show, which is also a first for her. “The way Aatish (Kapadia, writer-director) conceptualised the character was unique. Initially, when I read the script, I thought it will be easy-breezy. I have spoken heavier dialogues than what I had to deliver in the show, so I thought this is nothing as they were all colloquial lines. But when I went on the sets and started saying them, I found it difficult! I got genuinely confused about what I was saying. The play on all the words is so good and funny, that it became a challenge to remember,” says Debina, who will be seen in a comedy two-and-a-half years after Yam Hain Hum.

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story