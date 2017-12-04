Debina Bonnerjee does her first cameo in Khichdi
Debina Bonnerjee Debina Bonnerjee
Written By
After Renuka Shahane and Deepshikha Nagpal, the latest to join the team of Khichdi is Debina Bonnerjee. Interestingly, this is the first show that Debina will be seen doing a cameo in. “I always do shows that have me in a full-fledged role. Whether it was Santoshi Maa, which I joined four months after it started, or Yam Hain Hum, I had strong roles in both. In the former, I played a negative role, while in the latter, I played Yam’s wife. I never entertain offers for cameos. But when the makers of Khichdi called me for an episodic appearance, I didn’t think twice. I told myself that I should do it, that it will be an experience by itself,” says Debina.
The actress plays a painter in the show, which is also a first for her. “The way Aatish (Kapadia, writer-director) conceptualised the character was unique. Initially, when I read the script, I thought it will be easy-breezy. I have spoken heavier dialogues than what I had to deliver in the show, so I thought this is nothing as they were all colloquial lines. But when I went on the sets and started saying them, I found it difficult! I got genuinely confused about what I was saying. The play on all the words is so good and funny, that it became a challenge to remember,” says Debina, who will be seen in a comedy two-and-a-half years after Yam Hain Hum.