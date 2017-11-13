'Daredevil' season three production kicks off!

The Netflix series is expected to wrap up production for the season by June.

After Vincent D'Onofrio tweeted about going to a table read for the season three of Marvel's Daredevil, looks like things have been set in motion for the actual production.

Public notice signs regarding the roadblock for the shoot have started popping up in the streets of New York for the third season of Daredevil.

According to Comicbook.com, 'Ringside S3' is the production title for Daredevil. The sign shows that the area will inaccessible from November 13-16.

On November 9, Vincent D'Onofrio posted an image of Kingpin, his character on the show, with the caption revealing that he is going to the first table read.

D'Onofrio's character Fisk/Kingpin was a surprise bonus in Daredevil season two where he meets The Punisher in prison and helps Frank Castle escape.

Daredevil's return on Netflix is speculated to happen towards the end of 2018.