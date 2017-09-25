Dance Plus 3 grand finale: Prabhu Deva declares Bir Radha Sherpa as the winner

Dance Plus 3 saw it's grand finale on Sunday night and also declared it's 18 year old contestant Bir Radha Sherpa as the winner.

After a round of amazing performances from the finalists as well as judges and mentors like Remo D’Souza and Punit, Prabhu Deva announced the winner of the reality show.

Bir Radha Sherpa was pitted against Aryan Patra, Amardeep Singh Natt and Shivani in the finals. Known for his talent to combine different forms of dancing, Bir not only only impressed the judges and the audience but also took back Rs twenty five lakhs home as the prize money among other rewards. Part of Punit Pathak's crew, Sherpa had earlier participated in Dance India Dance as well. In an interview to Indian Express, Bir Radha Sherpa said, “It was a delight to be a part of this show. Remo Sir and STAR Plus did not just give me a platform, they gave me the opportunity to go out in the real world and live the life I did not even know. Winning this show was a very big surprise. I did not know so many people out there have been supporting me. Most importantly, Punit Sir has supported me throughout and I dedicate my win to him. In addition, Shakti ma’am & Dharmesh sir gave me constant motivation. Entire team behind Dance Plus has given me their unreserved support through their comments that only inspired me to work harder and win the love of so many fans. I dedicate my win to my mom, Punit sir and the Dance plus family. Without them, this would not have been possible."

Then there was Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu on the show to promote their upcoming movie, Judwaa 2. They also gave an enjoyable dance performance. Then Sunil Grover arrived in as Remu D’Souza and entertained the guests and the crowd.

No wonder Remo D'Souza is emotional about the show coming to an end and tweeted, " What a season. Thanks to each and every one from the show love you all."